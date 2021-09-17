Huntsville Memorial names new CEO

Patrick Shannon was appointed CEO of Huntsville (Texas) Memorial Hospital, a role that became effective Sept. 16.

Mr. Shannon had been serving as interim CEO since June 14. He previously served as COO for Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, according to a Sept. 15 announcement.

"Huntsville Memorial Hospital is vital to the health of our entire community and our economic fabric," said Ray Hernandez, board chair of Huntsville Memorial. "Patrick brings strength of intentional and servant leadership, and enthusiasm to solidify the executive team and support our staff. His experience and passions are a great match with our mission to deliver excellent care to our community."