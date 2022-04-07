14 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

Several hospital construction projects have been recently announced, advanced, completed or called off. Becker's reported on the following 14 projects since March 21.

1. Baptist Health opens $224M pediatric critical care tower

Wolfson Children's Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville (Fla.) opened the new Borowy Family Children's Critical Care Tower on April 5; it cost $224 million to build.

2. 170-bed Nevada hospital opens

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center in Reno opened to the public April 4 and adds 170 beds to the region, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

3. Building costs balloon for Centura hospital; opening delayed till next year

The opening of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health's new hospital has been delayed and will carry a higher price tag, The Gazette reported April 4.

4. Tennessee hospital breaks ground on $200M upgrade

Franklin, Tenn.-based Williamson Medical Center broke ground on a $200 million expansion and renovation, WKRN reported April 4.

5. Mass General Brigham scraps plan for controversial $224M surgical centers

Boston-based Mass General Brigham on April 1 withdrew its $223.7 million plan to build three outpatient surgical centers in Boston suburbs, a project that has received backlash from competitors, insurers and community organizations, The Boston Globe reported.

6. Palm Beach Health Network invests $150M in 6 hospitals

Florida-based Palm Beach Health Network has invested $150 million into six of its hospitals and care centers over a three-year period, according to a March 29 news release.

7. Advocate hospital plans $645M modernization project

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago plans to invest $645 million in a campus modernization project, according to an application filed with an Illinois planning board.

8. Cleveland Clinic opens 184-bed London hospital

Cleveland Clinic expanded its global presence with the opening of its 184-bed hospital in London on March 29.

9. IU Health plans new flagship hospital with 3-tower structure

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health has filed design plans for a new flagship hospital in downtown Indianapolis that would include a three-tower structure.

10. Howard University to receive $100M in federal funding for $650M hospital

Howard University will receive $100 million from the federal government to replace its hospital in Washington, D.C., Washington Business Journal reported March 23.

11. Concept released for Inova's $2B hospital

Land-use plans for Inova Alexandria (Va.) Hospital's $2 billion project have been approved and concept designs have been presented to the city, ABC affiliate WJLA reported March 22.

12. New York hospital plans $641M expansion project

UR Medicine's Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y., is planning a $557 million expansion project with a nine-story tower, 100 private inpatient rooms and a new parking garage, the Democrat & Chronicle reported March 22. The garage and demolition will bring the total cost to $641 million, the report said.

13. Texas Health opens $300M tower

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth opened its $300 million, nine-story tower April 2, the largest construction project in the system's history.

14. JPS Health's $1.2B expansion: 4 details

County commissioners heard construction proposals March 17 for Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network's $1.2 billion capital project, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported March 17.