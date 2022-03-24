IU Health plans new flagship hospital with 3-tower structure

Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health has filed design plans for a new flagship hospital in downtown Indianapolis that would include a three-tower structure.

The hospital would be a 44-acre expansion to IU Health's campus, according to a March 24 IU Health news release. Operations at the system's two downtown adult acute care hospitals, Methodist Hospital and University Hospital, will be consolidated at the new hospital.

Two design options were submitted to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Development Commission for review, one with 14 stories and the other with 16 stories. The designs have a multistory base with an outpatient center and three inpatient bed towers with up to 672 private patient rooms.

The designs are silver certified by LEED, a rating system for green buildings. They include a rooftop terrace and dual helipads.