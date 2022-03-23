Concept released for Inova's $2B hospital

Land-use plans for Inova Alexandria (Va.) Hospital's $2 billion project have been approved and concept designs have been presented to the city, ABC affiliate WJLA reported March 22.

The hospital, owned by Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health, will take over the former site of Landmark Mall.

The 10-acre campus will include, according to WJLA:

A 231-bed hospital

Level 2 trauma center

Cancer center with radiation oncology

Clinics and labs

The site, purchased by the city of Alexandria, will also have residential properties, a new fire station and a senior living facility.

Mayor Justin Wilson told WJLA he hopes groundbreaking takes place in the next few months.