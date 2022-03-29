Advocate hospital plans $645M modernization project

Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago plans to invest $645 million in a campus modernization project, according to an application filed with an Illinois planning board.

The eight-year project would include renovating large parts of the main hospital, demolishing three outdated buildings, adding a four-story addition to its outpatient building, and building a new five-story bed tower.

The medical center currently has 397 beds, but the number would be reduced to 326 after the renovation as it would shift most double-occupancy rooms to private rooms for patients.

The project, which would add 332,780 square feet of new space, must be approved by the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board. The plans are slated to be reviewed by the board on June 7. If approved, the project would break ground this summer and construction would end in June 2030.

"With the completion of this massive project, our campus will foster an environment that represents the excellent care our physicians and team members provide," Illinois Masonic President Susan Nordstrom Lopez said, according to Block Club Chicago. "We must ensure our infrastructure stays at the forefront of healthcare innovation and modernization. This expansion allows us to increase access and continue to serve our community at the top-tier level it deserves."