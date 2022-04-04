Tennessee hospital breaks ground on $200M upgrade

Franklin, Tenn.-based Williamson Medical Center broke ground on a $200 million expansion and renovation, WKRN reported April 4.

The project will improve almost every department, including labor and delivery, the neonatal intensive care unit, cardiology, emergency room and the intensive care unit.

Country music singer Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Bryan are co-chair and honorary co-chair for the capital campaign by the hospital, according to WKRN.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2024.