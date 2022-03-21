Texas Health to open $300M tower April 2

Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth will open its $300 million, nine-story tower April 2, the largest construction project in the system's history.

The tower, named the Jane and John Justin Tower, includes 144 beds, 15 surgery suites and new pre- and postoperative suites services, according to a March 21 Texas Health Resources news release. All patient rooms are private and can adapt to provide different levels of care.

It will increase surgical capacity by about 30 percent, according to the release. The tower will also have dedicated neurosurgery and orthopedics operating suites, and the surgical suites will be twice the size of existing operating rooms.

"Justin Tower reinforces Texas Health's long-standing commitment to the Fort Worth community," said Barclay Berdan, CEO of Arlington-based Texas Health Resources and a former president of Texas Health Fort Worth. "What began as a small community hospital has evolved into a world-class medical center serving the 12th largest city in the U.S."