170-bed Nevada hospital opens

Northern Nevada Sierra Medical Center in Reno opened to the public April 4 and adds 170 beds to the region, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

Each room in the facility is private and can change into an intensive care unit room. It also has a 24/7 emergency room.

The hospital offers specialties like pediatrics, anesthesia, obstetrics and gynecology. Additionally, it has labor and delivery, oncology, cardiovascular, neurosurgical, orthopedic, and surgical services.

More than 250 employees were hired for the new hospital, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. Sparks-based Northern Nevada Health System and parent company Universal Health Services, based in King of Prussia, Pa., put $301 million in the community while building the facility.