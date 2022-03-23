Howard University to receive $100M in federal funding for $650M hospital

Howard University will receive $100 million from the federal government to replace its hospital in Washington, D.C., Washington Business Journal reported March 23.

The money comes from the $1.5 trillion spending bill President Joe Biden signed into law March 15, which includes $344 million for Howard University, with $100 million specifically for the hospital.

The total cost of the hospital is $650 million, and it's expected to open in 2026.

The project will span 600,000 square feet and will create a 225-bed teaching hospital with a level 1 trauma center on the university's campus. The current hospital, operated by Gaithersburg, Md.-based Adventist HealthCare, will close when the new hospital opens, according to the Business Journal.

"The appropriation is a significant part of the total cost and allows us to continue working in partnership with Howard University to pursue additional funding needed," Howard University Hospital and Adventist HealthCare said in a joint statement to the Business Journal.