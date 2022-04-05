Baptist Health opens $224M pediatric critical care tower

Wolfson Children's Hospital and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville (Fla.) opened the new Borowy Family Children's Critical Care Tower April 5, which cost $224 million to build.

The seven-story tower offers a neonatal intensive care unit, a pediatric intensive care unit, a neuro-intensive care unit, a cardiovascular intensive care unit, and a burn and wound unit, according to a news release by Baptist Medical Center and Wolfson Children's.

Each room has space for two parents to sleep in and has a private bath and natural lighting.

Construction first began in May 2019.

"This is the culmination of years of hard work that started long before we ever put shovel to dirt on the construction site," Michael Mayo, president and CEO of Baptist Health, said in the release. "Every aspect of this building was designed with our patients and their families in mind. We engaged them throughout this process, along with our hard-working team members, to ensure all would have the optimal experience when coming to Baptist Jacksonville and Wolfson Children's."