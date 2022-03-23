New York hospital plans $641M expansion project

UR Medicine's Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, N.Y., is planning a $557 million expansion project with a nine-story tower and 100 private inpatient rooms, the Democrat & Chronicle reported March 22.

The project will also nearly triple the size of the emergency department and add a new parking garage. The garage and demolition will bring the total cost to $641 million, the report said.

The tower will have four dedicated cardiovascular floors, clinical space for patients with heart and vascular disease, and intensive care and private rooms. The existing patient tower will also be renovated.

The project still needs approval from the University of Rochester Board of Trustees and New York Department of Health.

Construction is anticipated to begin in 2023 and completed in 2027.