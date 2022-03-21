JPS Health's $1.2B expansion: 4 details

County commissioners heard construction proposals March 17 for Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network's $1.2 billion capital project, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported March 17.

Four things to know:

1. The project includes four medical homes throughout the county for preventive care. It also entails a redesign of the main hospital and a behavioral health inpatient hospital.

2. The project will begin with the construction of a medical home. Commissioners heard four proposals March 17 on the construction of the first of the medical homes. These proposals will be rated and then consulted with hospital leaders to make a final decision.

3. A proposal will likely be chosen in April, and construction is expected to start later this year, according to the Star-Telegram. Timelines for completion varied by contractor.

4. The project is being financed by an $800 million bond, as well as another $400 million the hospital said it would fundraise.