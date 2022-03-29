Cleveland Clinic opens 184-bed London hospital

Cleveland Clinic expanded its global presence with the opening of its 184-bed hospital in London March 29.

The eight-story, 325,000-square-foot Cleveland Clinic London Hospital will offer a wide range of services, including care for heart and vascular, digestive disease, neuroscience and orthopedics. It houses 29 intensive care unit beds, 41 neurological rehabilitation beds and eight operating rooms.

The hospital, estimated to cost $1 billion, employs about 1,150 caregivers.

"For more than 100 years, Cleveland Clinic has been at the forefront of medical innovation and specialized healthcare," said Cleveland Clinic CEO and President Tom Mihaljevic, MD. "We believe that touching more lives is our ethical imperative. With the opening of Cleveland Clinic London, we are extending our unique model of care to more patients than ever."

The opening of the London hospital follows the opening of Cleveland Clinic's London outpatient center in September 2021.



Cleveland Clinic London will provide care to eligible members covered through all major domestic and international insurers, self-pay and Embassy-sponsored patients, according to a March 29 news release from the health system.

In August 2020, Cleveland Clinic delayed the opening of the London hospital until this year. Construction was initially slated to end in late 2020, with the facility opening to patients in 2021, but some construction was paused amid coronavirus lockdowns in the United Kingdom.