Cleveland Clinic's $1B London hospital opens this month: 5 details

Cleveland Clinic's $1 billion hospital in London will start seeing patients at the end of March, according to cleveland.com.

Here are five things to know about the new hospital:

1. Cleveland Clinic London Hospital, a 325,000-square-foot building, will house 184 patient beds, 29 intensive care unit beds and eight operating rooms.

2. Cleveland Clinic converted an existing building into an eight-story hospital. It signed a more than 123-year lease for the existing building.

3. The hospital will provide a range of services, focusing on cardiovascular, digestive, neurological and orthopedic specialties.

4. The hospital will employ 1,139 caregivers. This includes 270 physicians and 450 nurses, according to cleveland.com.

5. In August 2020 Cleveland Clinic delayed the opening of the London hospital until 2022. Construction was initially slated to end in late 2020, with the facility opening to patients 2021. However, some construction work was paused amid coronavirus lockdowns in the United Kingdom.