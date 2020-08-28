Cleveland Clinic delays opening of London hospital due to COVID-19

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cleveland Clinic has delayed the opening of its flagship London hospital until 2022.

Construction on the hospital was slated to end in late 2020, with the facility opening to patients 2021.

However, some construction work was paused amid coronavirus lockdowns in the United Kingdom. As a result, the project has been delayed.

When construction is complete, the 185-bed hospital will house imaging and neurological suites, contain eight operating rooms and offer specialty services for general surgery, cardiology and neurology.

The London hospital will be Cleveland Clinic's third healthcare facility outside the U.S. The health system also has facilities in Toronto and Abu Dhabi.

More articles on capital projects:

UPMC to finish $87.5M expansion in November

Gulf Coast Medical Center opens cancer floor, part of $374M expansion

Trustees approve OSU's $1.79B hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.