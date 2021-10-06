Hospital M&A: 13 recent deals by the numbers

Since Sept. 1, several mergers and acquisitions have taken place by U.S. health systems.

Below is a breakdown of 13 mergers and acquisitions that have been announced or completed, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review.

1. Jefferson Health, Einstein Healthcare finalize merger, create 18-hospital system

The players: The deal involves Philadelphia-based health systems Jefferson Health and Einstein Healthcare Network.

The deal in a sentence: Jefferson Health and Einstein Healthcare Network have finalized their merger, more than three years after signing a letter of intent.

The numbers: The combination of the two academic medical centers creates an 18-hospital system with more than 50 outpatient and urgent care locations.

2. Beacon Health System adds 8th hospital, expands to Michigan with acquisition

The players: The deal involves South Bend, Ind.-based Beacon Health System and Three Rivers (Mich.) Health.

The deal in a sentence: Beacon Health System finalized an agreement on Oct. 4 to buy nonprofit community hospital Three Rivers Health.

The numbers: Three Rivers Health has 60 beds and 550 employees and will be Beacon Health System's eighth hospital and first inpatient facility in Michigan. Beacon Health System will invest in $20 million in upgrades throughout the next five years.

3. 200-bed hospital joins Penn Highlands Healthcare

The players: The deal involves Monongahela (Pa.) Valley Hospital and DuBois, Pa.-based Penn Highlands Healthcare.

The deal in a sentence: Monongahela Valley Hospital joined Penn Highlands Healthcare in a deal finalized Oct. 1.

The numbers: 200-bed Monongahela Valley Hospital is the seventh hospital in the Penn Highlands network.

4. AdventHealth acquires 230-bed Georgia hospital from HCA

The players: The deal involves Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth and Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Ga.

The deal in a sentence: AdventHealth finalized its acquisition of Redmond Regional Medical Center, which was announced Oct. 1.

The numbers: AdventHealth is acquiring Redmond Regional's 230 beds and 1,500 employees for $635 million.

5. 170-bed Alabama hospital joins Huntsville Hospital System

The players: The deal involves Scottsboro, Ala.-based Highlands Medical Center and Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System.

The deal in a sentence: Highlands Medical Center joined Huntsville Hospital Health System on Oct. 1.

The numbers: 179-bed Highlands Medical Center will be Huntsville Hospital System's 10th facility.

6. Appalachian Regional Healthcare to buy 72-bed Kentucky hospital

The players: The deal involves Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare and Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center in Paintsville, Ky.

The deal in a sentence: Appalachian Regional Healthcare announced Sept. 23 that it plans to acquire Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center.

The numbers: Paul B. Hall has 72 beds.

7. HCA to buy 5 Utah hospitals from Steward

The players: The deal involves Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and five hospitals from Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

The deal in a sentence: HCA Healthcare plans to acquire five Utah hospitals from Steward Health Care.

The numbers: The five hospitals would become part of HCA Healthcare's mountain division, which has 11 hospitals in Utah, Idaho and Alaska.

8. Intermountain, SCL Health to merge into 33-hospital system

The players: The deal involves Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health.

The deal in a sentence: Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health have signed a letter of intent to merge, the organizations announced Sept. 16.

The numbers: The combined system will have more than 58,000 employees, operate 33 hospitals and 385 clinics across six states and provide health insurance to about 1 million people.

9. University Health board approves plan to join Piedmont

The players: The deal involves Augusta, Ga.-based University Health Care System and Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare.

The deal in a sentence: University Health Care System's board approved its plan to join Piedmont Healthcare, reported Sept. 9.

The numbers: Piedmont would invest more than $1 billion into University Health's three hospitals. The investment would include $200 million for new floors to its heart and vascular institute, funds to integrate their EHRs and an overhaul of its 50-year-old main hospital building.

10. NorthShore, Edward-Elmhurst to merge into 9-hospital system

The players: The deal involves Evanston, Ill.-based NorthShore University HealthSystem and Naperville, Ill.-based Edward-Elmhurst Health.

The deal in a sentence: NorthShore University HealthSystem and Edward-Elmhurst Health announced Sept. 8 that they plan to merge under a new parent organization.

The numbers: The merger would establish a nine-hospital system with 25,000 employees and more than 300 ambulatory facilities. Each system will create two community investment funds and donate $100 million to their communities.

Read more here.

11. Beaumont, Spectrum ink formal integration agreement to create 22-hospital system

The players: The deal involves Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum Health.

The deal in a sentence: Beaumont Health and Spectrum health signed a formal integration agreement to merge in September.

The numbers: The deal will create a 22-hospital health system with 64,000 team members.

12. Baptist Health, Deaconess join forces to operate 410-bed Kentucky hospital

The players: The deal involves Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health and Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System.

The deal in a sentence: Baptist Health and Deaconess Health System joined forces Sept. 1 to operate a rural Kentucky Hospital.

The numbers: Each health system will own 50 percent of the 410-bed hospital.

13. HCA buys Tennessee hospital

The players: The deal involves Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare and Springfield, Tenn.-based NorthCrest Health.

The deal in a sentence: HCA completed its purchase of NorthCrest Health, announced Sept. 1.

The numbers: Proceeds from the transaction will be approximately $14 million to $16 million for the 109-bed hospital. It will be the 11th hospital in HCA's TriStar Health network.

Read more here.