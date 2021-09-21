HCA to buy 5 Utah hospitals from Steward

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to acquire five Utah hospitals from Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

The hospitals involved in the deal are: Davis Hospital in Layton, Jordan Valley Medical Center in West Jordan, Jordan Valley Medical Center-West Valley Campus, Mountain Point Medical Center in Lehi and Salt Lake Regional Medical Center in Salt Lake City.

Pending approval, the five hospitals will become part of HCA Healthcare's mountain division, which has 11 hospitals throughout Utah, Idaho and Alaska.

"Utah is one of the fastest-growing areas in the country, and the state's need for healthcare continues to increase," said Sam Hazen, CEO of HCA Healthcare. "We believe the addition of these facilities will help us improve healthcare network options for patients and enable investment in services to meet increasing demand for healthcare. We look forward to welcoming them to the HCA Healthcare family."

Steward Health Care said the sale will allow it to continue to grow and reinvest in other states and locations served by the health system.

"We are very proud of Steward’s significant contributions to the quality and efficiency of operations in these facilities," Steward Health Care Chair and CEO Ralph de la Torre said in a news release. "For Steward, this transaction frees up additional capital to more deliberately invest in its accountable care model … by reinvesting in risk-based opportunities and healthcare expansion."