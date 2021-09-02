HCA buys Tennessee hospital

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare completed its purchase of Springfield, Tenn.-based NorthCrest Health, according to a Sept. 1 news release.

With the transaction complete, NorthCrest became the 11th hospital in HCA's TriStar Health network that spans Tennessee.

"We welcome NorthCrest to our TriStar Health and HCA Healthcare family," Mitch Edgeworth, TriStar Health division president, said in the news release. "They have shown a unique commitment to Robertson County and the surrounding area for decades, and together, we are excited to continue this legacy of caring for many years to come."

The two organizations signed a definitive agreement March 30.

NorthCrest, which includes a 109-bed hospital, said proceeds from the transaction will be approximately $14 million and $16 million. The proceeds will be used to create a nonprofit foundation overseen by an independent board with representation from local leaders.