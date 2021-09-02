Beaumont, Spectrum ink formal integration agreement to create 22-hospital system

A proposed merger between two Michigan health systems — Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health — took a step forward this week as the two organizations signed a formal integration agreement, The Detroit Free Press reported.

Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum signed a letter of intent in June to create a 22-hospital health system with 64,000 team members. The deal needs approval from both state and federal regulators.

"This is an important step forward to bring together our organizations to create a new system that improves the health of individuals throughout the state," Beaumont Health President and CEO John Fox told the Free Press. "We continue to receive positive feedback about what our teams can do together, and we are excited about the future."

If the deal is approved by regulators, the health system will be temporarily renamed BHSH System. Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Spectrum, will lead BHSH. Mr. Fox plans to leave the organization once the deal is complete.



Read more here.