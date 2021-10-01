AdventHealth acquires 230-bed Georgia hospital from HCA

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth said Oct. 1 that it finalized an acquisition of a 230-bed Georgia hospital and its related businesses from Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

HCA signed a definitive agreement to divest Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Ga., for about $635 million, in May. HCA said the transaction provides strategic value by increasing financial flexibility for investments and initiatives in its core markets.

Under the deal, Redmond Regional Medical Center and its 1,500 employees will become part of AdventHealth's Southeast Region.

Mike Murrill, president and CEO for the AdventHealth's Southeast Region, will serve as president and CEO of Redmond Regional.

"We are blessed to have the opportunity to serve this community and look forward tooffering whole-person care to more people through this outstanding facility," said Terry Shaw, president and CEO of AdventHealth.