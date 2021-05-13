HCA to sell Georgia hospital to AdventHealth for $635M

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare plans to sell a 230-bed Georgia hospital to Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, the for-profit hospital operator said May 13.

HCA signed a definitive agreement to divest Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, Ga., for about $635 million. The deal, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

The sale completes its divestiture of HCA hospitals in the Atlanta area, HCA said. HCA will no longer have a presence in northwest Georgia.

HCA said the transaction provides strategic value by increasing financial flexibility for investments and initiatives in its core markets.

Earlier in May, HCA inked an agreement to sell four Georgia hospitals to Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare for $950 million.

HCA still operates four hospitals in Georgia and recently expanded its network of care in southeast Georgia with the purchase of Meadows Regional Hospital in Vidalia for $73 million.

