Appalachian Regional Healthcare to buy 72-bed Kentucky hospital

Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare plans to acquire Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center, a 72-bed hospital in Paintsville, Ky.

The purchase, announced Sept. 23, is expected to be complete within 70 days. Pending approval, ARH is expected to take over daily operations Dec. 1.

Officials from Paul B. Hall Regional Medical Center said joining the bigger health system seemed like a natural fit.



"For 65 years, ARH has cared for central Appalachia, and we continue to grow to meet this community’s unique needs," said Hollie Harris Phillips, Appalachian Regional Healthcare president and CEO. "We look forward to welcoming Paul B. Hall into our system of care and working together to expand health care services for southeastern Kentucky."