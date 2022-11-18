10 women on the move in healthcare

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 11.

1. Teresa Donohue was named CEO of Springville, N.Y.-based Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and its corresponding Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home.

2. Stace Holland was named CEO of Houston, Mo.-based Texas County Memorial Hospital.

3. Maureen Kahn stepped down from her role as President and CEO of Quincy, Ill.-based Blessing Health to retire.

4. Ellen Wiegand was named CIO and senior vice president at Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health.

5. Michelle Blakely, PhD, assumed her new role as president of Advocate South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, Ill., and Advocate Trinity Hospital in Chicago.

6. Dawnette Lewis, MD, was named director of the Center for Maternal Health at New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health.

7. Tammy Taylor was named CEO of Louisville, Ky.-based Advantum Health.

8. Miranda Ramsey was named vice president of physician services for Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health.

9. Anne Tyrol, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, N.H.

10. Kimberly Shaw, BSN, was named president of Bryan, Texas-based St. Joseph Health, a member of Houston-based St. Luke's Health.