Stamford Health names Liz Longmore COO

Liz Longmore, MSN, was named the senior vice president and chief operating officer of Stamford (Conn.) Health, which became effective in October.

Ms. Longmore will oversee operational responsibilities for Stamford Health, Stamford Hospital and all ambulatory locations while leading patient access and experience initiatives across the system, according to a Nov. 14 news release.

She started as a nurse and initially joined the health system as a nurse manager in emergency services at Stamford Hospital. After joining Waterbury Hospital, she returned to Stamford Health in 2011 as a director of medicine and surgery and was promoted multiple times, including to chief operating officer of Stamford Health Medical Group and as senior vice president of ambulatory services and consumer and patient experience at Stamford Health.

Ms. Longmore is also a board member with Hope for Haiti and was co-chair for the YWCA Greenwich Women Who Inspire awards.