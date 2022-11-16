Meritus Health names Miranda Ramsey new VP of physician services

Miranda Ramsey was named vice president of physician services for Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health.

Ms. Ramsey has 13 years of healthcare leadership experience, most recently serving as senior director of operations at York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health.

In this position, Ms. Ramsey will be responsible for overseeing activities related to physician practice management and developing and enhancing patient satisfaction while providing market intelligence and strategic direction.

"I am so proud to be joining Meritus Health," Ms. Ramsey said in a press release sent to Becker's on Nov. 15. "Providing health care services to the community is our honor, and it is so important that we continue focus on the relationship between the providers and the patients, and consider what services are needed in our region, to ensure that Meritus patients are experiencing coordinated care."