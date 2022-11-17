St. Luke's Health names Kimberly Shaw president of St. Joseph Health

Kimberly Shaw, BSN, was named president of Bryan, Texas-based St. Joseph Health, a member of Houston-based St. Luke's Health.

Ms. Shaw brings more than three decades of healthcare leadership experience to the role, according to a Nov. 17 news release.

Most recently, she has served as president and CEO of Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican San Martin in Las Vegas.

She will begin her new position Dec. 27, according to the release.

St. Joseph is a five-hospital system serving communities in the Brazos Valley region. It is a member of St. Luke's Health and part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.