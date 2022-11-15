Northwell Health appoints Dr. Dawnette Lewis maternal health center director

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health named Dawnette Lewis, MD, director of its Center for Maternal Health.

Dr. Lewis will drive the system's campaign to reduce maternal mortality rates and specifically reduce maternal morbidity and mortality rate among Black women, according to a news release from the health system shared with Becker's.

Previously, she served as associate director of maternal-fetal medicine and associate director of patient quality and safety at Northwell's North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y., and associate program director of the maternal-fetal medicine fellowship at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in Hempstead, N.Y.