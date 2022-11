VCU Health has named Ellen Wiegand as CIO and senior vice president.

Ms. Wiegand made the announcement via Linkedin on Nov. 11, and the Richmond, Va.-based health system confirmed the appointment to Becker's.

Ms. Wiegand will replace Alex Henson, who served in the CIO role since 2013.

Prior to becoming CIO at VCU Health, Ms. Wiegand served as vice president and CIO of Seattle-based Virginia Mason Franciscan Health.