Holly Elliot named vice president of HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division

Holly Elliott was reappointed vice president of women's and children's services of HCA Healthcare Gulf Coast Division in Houston, according to a press release sent to Becker's.

Ms. Elliott currently serves as HCA Healthcare's corporate vice president of women's and children's services.

In her renewed role, she will focus on the development and implementation of women's and children's growth strategies, market differentiation initiatives, and coordination of clinical best practices across Gulf Coast Division's hospitals, women's centers and other sites of care in Houston and South Texas.

She received her Bachelor of Arts in biology from Baylor University in Waco, Texas, and her master's of healthcare administration from Trinity University in San Antonio.