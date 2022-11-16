Advantum Health names CEO, CFO

Louisville, Ky.-based Advantum Health has selected Tammy Taylor as its CEO and Chris Taft as its CFO.

Ms. Taylor joined Advantum in 2017 and has served as vice president of revenue cycles, senior vice president of operations, chief growth officer and president. She is also a Navy veteran.

"Advantum Health is positioned at the forefront of the RCM industry, and I believe that our deeply skilled team and proprietary technology offer a clear financial advantage and reliable scalability for clients that will translate into increased growth and industry leadership," Ms. Taylor said in a Nov. 16 news release shared with Becker's.

Mr. Taft has been with the health system since 2016, starting in the role of director of business management and development. He later became senior business analyst, vice president of finance and acquisitions and most recently senior vice president of finance. Prior to joining Advantum, he worked in wealth management for global firms Merrill Lynch and UBS, the release said.