New York hospital CFO takes CEO reins

Teresa Donohue — current CFO of Springville, N.Y.-based Bertrand Chaffee Hospital and its corresponding Jennie B. Richmond Nursing Home — will soon transition into the CEO role, the Springville Journal reported Nov. 10.

Ms. Donohue has served as CFO since 2009. During her tenure, she co-wrote and implemented the $11.3 million New York State Department of Health Healthcare Facility Transformation grant, which allowed the hospital to construct a new health center and upgrade equipment and its EHR, the newspaper reported.

She succeeds Nils Gunnersen, who served 14 years as CEO and will stay on board during the transition process, according to the newspaper.