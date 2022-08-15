HCA hospitals make 21 leadership changes

HCA Healthcare, a 182-hospital system based in Nashville, Tenn., has made leadership changes at several of its hospitals in recent months.

Here are 21 executive moves at HCA hospitals since June:

1. Keri Pintozzi was named CFO of HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.

2. Suha "Sue" DeLeon, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala

3. Cheryl Wild, MSN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Palms West Hospital in Loxahatchee.

4. Hiram Jacob was named COO of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.

5. Brent Burish was named CEO of HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital in St. Petersburg.

6. Michelle Farris was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Osceola Hospital in Kissimmee.

7. Angel Monroy, MSN, RN, APRN, was named vice president of nursing operations at HCA Midwest Health in Overland Park, Kan.

8. Marko Serrano Jr. was named assistant CFO of HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach.

9. Samir Akach, MD, was named assistant chief medical officer of HCA Florida JFK Hospital in Atlantis and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital in West Palm Beach.

10. Sheila Sanders, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.

11. Jeanna Bamburg was named CEO of The Women's Hospital of Texas in Houston, part of HCA.

12. Marsha Myers was named CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C., part of HCA.

13. Deborah Kamlot-Wright was named vice president of human resources at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.

14. Michael Irvin was promoted to CEO of HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.

15. Peter Hemstead was named CEO of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala.

16. Lauren Dudley was named CEO of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery in Blacksburg, Va., part of HCA.

17. Eric Schuck, MD, was named chief medical officer of HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital in Fort Walton Beach and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital in Niceville.

18. Bland Eng was named chief development officer of HCA Healthcare West Florida Division.

19. LaSharndra "Sharn" Barbarin was named CEO of HCA's Medical City Arlington (Texas).

20. Ajit Singh, MD, was named chief medical officer of Henrico (Va.) Doctors' Hospital, part of HCA.

21. Keith Zimmerman was named president of HCA's MidAmerica Division.















