Hiram Jacob was named COO of HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness.

Mr. Jacob brings more than a decade of healthcare experience to the role, according to a July 18 news release.

Most recently, he was vice president of operations at Thousand Oaks, Calif.-based Los Robles Health System. He also served as assistant administrator at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Citrus Hospital is part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.