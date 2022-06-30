9 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since June 22:

1. Anthony Torres, MD, was selected as the next president and CEO of Dignity Health's Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Ariz.

2. Daniel Listi is the new CEO of Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach, Fla., part of Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare.

3. David Elgarico was named CEO of MetroWest Medical Center, a health system that includes Framingham (Mass.) Union Hospital and Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, Mass.

4. Selwyn Vickers, MD, was named president and CEO of New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

5. Denyse Bales-Chubb was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Palm Coast (Fla.).

6. Dennis Matheis will succeed Howard Kern as Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare's president and CEO. Mr. Matheis will assume the role Sept. 1.

7. Jim Coleman was named president and CEO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System.

8. Donna Lynne, DrPH, was named CEO of Denver Health.



9. Michael Irvin was promoted to CEO of HCA Florida Trinity Hospital.