8 recent hospital, health system CEO resignations

Several hospital and health system CEOs stepped down from their positions this year.

Here are eight hospital and health system CEO resignations reported since Feb. 16:

1. Jason Barrett resigned as president and CEO of St. Augustine, Fla.-based Flagler Health+, a position he has held since May 2018. The nonprofit system on March 8 said Mr. Barrett "made the decision to resign from the organization to pursue other opportunities."

2. Carol Wolfenbarger left her role as CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C. Tonia Hale, CEO at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, N.C., took on the role of interim CEO at Mission Hospital McDowell as of March 4 after Ms. Wolfenbarger's departure.

3. Bryan Nermoe resigned March 4 as president and CEO of Sanford Health's operations in Fargo, N.D. Tiffany Lawrence, vice president of finance for the Fargo market, will serve as interim president and CEO.

4. Cape Girardeau, Mo.-based Saint Francis Healthcare System President and CEO Maryann Reese, DHA, RN, resigned. No reason for Dr. Reese's resignation was provided. The system's CFO Justin Davidson was named interim president.

5. Daniel Jackson stepped down from his role as CEO of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit. Kathy Donovan, MSN, RN, who serves as DMC group COO and CEO of DMC Children's Hospital of Michigan, is serving as interim CEO at Sinai-Grace. ​

6. Scott Wester stepped down as president and CEO of Baton Rouge, La.-based Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to take a new executive position with Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

7. Silver City, N.M.-based Gila Regional Medical Center CEO Kathleen Cahill is leaving her role. No reason was given for her departure. Mike Lieb, regional vice president of hospital management firm HealthTechS3, will serve as interim CEO of Gila Regional Medical Center.

8. Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond resigned to pursue other opportunities. Tiffany Murdock, RN, administrator of Singing River Gulfport (Miss.) Hospital, was named interim CEO.





