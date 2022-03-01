Mississippi health system CEO resigns

Lee Bond has resigned as CEO of Ocean Springs, Miss.-based Singing River Health System.

Mr. Bond, who was named CEO in 2018, will pursue other opportunities, according to a Feb. 28 news release from the health system.

"I have certainly enjoyed my journey with Singing River over the past several years. I believe in the mission and hope that in my time here I left it better than when I came. I wish nothing but the best for the future of the health system and this community that I love," he said in the release.

Before becoming CEO of Singing River Health System, Mr. Bond was COO of the organization.

Singing River said Mr. Bond will assist the health system over the next few months to ensure a smooth transition to a new CEO.

Tiffany Murdock, RN, administrator for Singing River Gulfport (Miss.) Hospital, has been chosen as interim CEO.