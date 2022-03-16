CEO leaves HCA hospital in North Carolina

Carol Wolfenbarger has left her role as CEO of Mission Hospital McDowell in Marion, N.C., according to a March 15 hospital statement shared with Becker's.

Tonia Hale, CEO at Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine, N.C., took on the role of interim CEO at Mission Hospital McDowell as of March 4 after Ms. Wolfenbarger's departure. Ms. Wolfenbarger had helmed Mission Hospital McDowell since 2015.

No further details were provided about Ms. Wolfenbarger's departure.

"Tonia is onsite a few days each week and will have leadership support from the Mission Health team," according to the hospital statement. "The search for a permanent CEO at McDowell is underway, and an announcement will be made when a new CEO is appointed. We are thankful for the quality care the team at Mission Hospital McDowell provides to our patients every day and are confident that will continue under Tonia's leadership."

Blue Ridge Regional and Mission Hospital McDowell, which are under the umbrella of Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health, are part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.