4 recent president, CEO retirements

The following healthcare president and CEO retirements have been shared with or reported by Becker's in 2025:

Editor’s Note: This live webpage was created on Jan. 21 and will be updated regularly.

Jan. 1-21

1. Candice Saunders, BSN, president and CEO of Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System, will retire June 30 after a decade in the role.

2. Mary Prybylo, MSN, RN, will retire May 1 as president of Bangor, Maine-based St. Joseph Healthcare and senior vice president of Andover, Mass.-based Covenant Health.

3. Bruce Siegel, MD, president and CEO of America's Essential Hospitals, will retire at the end of 2025 after serving in the role since October 2010.

4. Rob McLin will retire in January 2026 as president and CEO of Good Samaritan in Vincennes, Ind. The hospital's board of governors selected COO Adam Thacker to succeed Mr. McLin.