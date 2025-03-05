Ohio system CEO to retire

Mark Klosterman, president and CEO of Sidney, Ohio-based Wilson Health, will retire April 11.

After more than six years at the helm, Mr. Klosterman is relocating to be closer to family, according to a March 5 health system news release. During his tenure, the system launched the Wilson Health Cancer Center, as well as orthopedics and wound care centers.

Before joining Wilson Health, he served as president and CEO of Norfolk, Neb.-based Faith Regional Health Services from 2014 to 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Wilson Health operates Wilson Memorial Hospital, a surgical center and two urgent care locations.