Ohio system CEO to retire

Lisa Klenke, RN, CEO of Coldwater, Ohio-based Mercer Health, will retire June 30 after 12 years in the role.

Under her leadership, Mercer Health has expanded its hospital, added new services and acquired private practices, according to a Feb. 26 Facebook post from the health system. She also played a key role in expanding services into various communities.

Ms. Klenke also served as chief nursing officer for 20 years, the post said.

Mercer Health operates Mercer County Community Hospital in Coldwater, along with a network of primary care practices and specialty services.