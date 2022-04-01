23 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since March 25:

1. Brett Tande was named corporate senior vice president and CFO of San Diego-based Scripps Health.

2. Brent Hubbard was named COO of Integris Health in Oklahoma City.

3. Scott Thompson was tapped as the new CEO of Russell County Hospital in Russell Springs, Ky., effective May 1.

4. Anna Newsom was named new executive vice president and chief legal officer for Renton, Wash.-based Providence.

5. Stathis Antoniades was named president of University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

6. Josh Neff will serve as CEO of Colorado Plains Medical Center in Fort Morgan upon Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health's acquisition of the hospital from Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint Health, Centura.

7. Michael Elliott, PharmD, was tapped as the inaugural COO of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System.

8. Michael Mainiero was named senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health.

9. Kristin Mosher was named director of marketing and communications of Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital.

10. Tom VanOsdol was named executive vice president and chief mission integration officer for St. Louis-based Ascension.

11. Carrie Adams, PharmD, was named COO of Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Md.

12. Amy Woods was named chief nursing officer of Salem, Va.-based LewisGale Medical Center.

13. Vicki Caraway, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Miami Cancer Institute, part of Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida.

14. Kristi Johnson Marion was named vice president of marketing at Mount Airy, N.C.-based Northern Regional Hospital.

15. Toi B. Harris, MD, was named senior vice president and the first chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health.

16. Sally Hurt-Deitch, MSN, RN, was named executive vice president of nursing and operations infrastructure at St. Louis-based Ascension.

17. JoAnn Kunkel was named CFO of New Orleans-based LCMC Health.

18. Whitney Hall was tapped as associate operating officer for Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon, Tenn.

19. Angie Simonson was named CEO of Centura Health's St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City, Colo.

20. Chris Blair, BSN, was named chief administrative officer of Siloam Springs (Ark.) Regional Hospital.

21. Adnan Brka, MSN, RN, was named vice president and chief nursing officer of Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, Tenn.

22. Charles Barbera, MD, was named president and CEO of Tower Health's flagship facility, Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa.

23. Mitchell Katz, MD, will continue as president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals after renomination by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and confirmation by the health system's board of directors.