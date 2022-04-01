Tower Health names CEO for flagship hospital

Charles Barbera, MD, was named president and CEO of Tower Health's flagship facility, Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa.

Dr. Barbera is a veteran of Reading Hospital.

He joined the facility in 1996. Three years later, he became the chair of emergency medicine, serving in that role for more than two decades, according to a March 31 news release.

Tower Health cited several accomplishments during Dr. Barbera's tenure, including the creation and accreditation of Reading Hospital's trauma center, as well as Dr. Barbera's time as the clinical leader in the health system's telemedicine efforts during the pandemic.

Dr. Barbera will begin his new position April 4, according to the release.

Tower Health is a regional integrated health system with about 12,000 employees.