Memorial Hermann Health hires first chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer 

Toi B. Harris, MD, has been named senior vice president and the first chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer of Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health, according to a March 30 news release.

In the role, Dr. Harris will add to existing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives both in the health system and in the local community. She joins the system from Baylor College of Medicine, where she was the associate provost of institutional diversity, equity and inclusion & student and trainee services.

"I've dedicated much of my career to equipping the next generation of diverse medical providers with the skills they need to eliminate barriers in accessing health care," said Dr. Harris in the release. "This is important work that Memorial Hermann is already doing, so I'm excited to join them on this journey in becoming a nationally recognized leader in Equity, Diversity and Inclusion as both an employer and a health system."



