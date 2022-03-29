Miami Cancer Institute appoints chief nursing officer

Miami Cancer Institute, part of Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida, has selected Vicki Caraway, BSN, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer.

Ms. Caraway has more than 32 years of experience in oncology nursing, according to a March 28 news release. Most recently, she was the vice president of nursing research and care management at Florida Cancer Specialists, part of the American Oncology Network.

Ms. Caraway also spent 28 years at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa (Fla.) and served in a number of leadership roles. During her time there, she oversaw the launch of Moffitt's 207,000-square-foot outpatient satellite facility on the McKinley Campus.

She earned her bachelor's in nursing from the University of Tampa and her MBA from Saint Leo (Fla.) University

