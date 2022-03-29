Scripps names new CFO

San Diego-based Scripps Health has named Brett Tande as its corporate senior vice president and CFO.

Mr. Tande, who started the new position March 28, joined Scripps from Santa Barbara, Calif.-based Cottage Health, where he served as senior vice president of finance and CFO since 2016.



"Brett is an experienced leader with broad finance, organizational and management expertise," Scripps President and CEO Chris Van Gorder said in a March 29 release. "As we work to move beyond COVID-19 and toward continued transformation of health care, I welcome Brett's financial acumen, as well as the values and operating principles he brings to what he does."



Mr. Tande is taking over the positions held by Richard Rothberger, who is retiring May 6. Mr. Rothberger began serving as Scripps' CFO in 2001.