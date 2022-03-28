Saratoga Hospital names new director of marketing

Saratoga Springs, N.Y.-based Saratoga Hospital named Kristin Mosher as director of marketing and communications.

Ms. Mosher will oversee internal and external communications for Saratoga Hospital, which also includes N.Y.-based Albany Medical Center Hospital, Albany Medical College, Hudson, N.Y.-based Columbia Memorial Health, N.Y.-based Glens Falls Hospital and the Visiting Nurses Association of Albany.

Prior to accepting this role, she was in charge of Saratoga Hospital's digital marketing efforts where she increased the hospital's social media presence, oversaw the redevelopment of 10 websites and managed the day-to-day operation of the marketing and communications department.