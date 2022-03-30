Ascension names new chief mission officer

Tom VanOsdol was named executive vice president and chief mission integration officer for St. Louis-based Ascension.

Effective July 1, Mr. VanOsdol will replace Timm Glover, who is retiring from Ascension and has served in the role since April 2020, according to a March 30 news release.

"A positive and inspirational servant leader with deep integrity, Tom lives out our healing mission every day. After Hurricane Michael in October 2018, Tom not only led the recovery of our impacted hospitals in Florida, but also brought storm-damaged Bay Medical (now Ascension Sacred Heart Bay) into Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast to ensure that it could continue to serve the Panama City community," Craig Cordola, executive vice president and COO for Ascension, said in an internal message to Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast leaders and employees that was shared with Becker's.

Mr. VanOsdol is senior vice president for Ascension and ministry market executive for Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast. He also serves as chair of the Florida Hospital Association board.