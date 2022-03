Angie Simonson was named CEO of Centura Health's St. Thomas More Hospital in Cañon City, Colo.

Ms. Simonson serves as director of operations for ambulatory services at Centennial, Colo.-based Centura.

She will begin her new role at St. Thomas More on April 18, according to a March 29 news release.

St. Thomas More, a nonprofit, faith-based facility, is among Centura's 17 hospitals.