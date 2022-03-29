Virginia health system names inaugural COO

Michael Elliott, PharmD, was tapped as the inaugural COO of Richmond, Va.-based VCU Health System.

Dr. Elliott is senior vice president and chief transformation officer at Centra Health in Lynchburg, Va., according to a March 28 news release. He will begin his new role May 15.

"Implementing this new COO role at the system level is a pivotal step as we continue to develop equitable, high-quality, cost-effective and integrated clinical programs across all our hospitals and clinics," Art Kellermann, MD, senior vice president for VCU Health Sciences and CEO of VCU Health System, said in the release. "Dr. Elliott has a strong record of improving the performance of integrated health systems that span the entire continuum of care, which made him stand out among a talented pool of candidates from across the country."

Previously, Dr. Elliott was COO of Centra Health and served as the organization's interim president and CEO for about a year.