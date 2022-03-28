Catholic Health names chief digital information officer

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health named Michael Mainiero senior vice president and chief digital and information officer.

He will lead operations of the health system's IT department, as well as play a crucial role in "transforming Catholic Health's digital strategy and landscape," according to a March 28 news release.

Mr. Mainiero joins Catholic Health after spending more than 20 years at NYU Langone Health, where he most recently served as the New York City-based system's director for digital strategy and innovation.

"Digital technology is an essential medium for patient/provider engagement, ultimately supporting better patient outcomes," Mr. Mainiero said in the release. "We are excited to enhance the digital experience for the community served by our health system."